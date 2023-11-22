Security arrangements reviewed in Yamunanagar

Yamunanagar, November 21
Superintendent of Police Ganga Ram Punia today visited the premises of Kapal Mochan mela and took stock of security arrangements being made for the safety of the devotees there.
The mela will start on November 23 and it will conclude on November 27.
As many as 6-8 lakh devotees are expected to visit this year.
