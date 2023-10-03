Security guard held for rape attempt, assault

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 2

The police have arrested a security guard, who has been accused of rape attempt and attack on a woman in a society in Sector 92. He was produced in a court today that sent him to judicial custody.

Accused Ganesh Kumar (25) hails from Mandawari village in Mahua district of UP. A senior police officer said the accused had been working as a security guard in the society for the past one year.

Inspector Ved Prakash, SHO, Sector 10-A police station, said the accused entered the victim’s flat on the pretext of fixing some pipe leakage. “He tried to rape her and also attacked her with a sharp object when she protested. After that, he went to Delhi and then went to his village before turning to Gurugram on Sunday when a police team arrested him from Sector 92,” the SHO said.

The injured woman had to be hospitalised after the assault.

