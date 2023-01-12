Haryana: Security of junior woman coach scaled down in molestation case

Panchkula, January 11
The police have scaled down the security of the junior woman coach by taking back the “Durga Shakti” vehicle provided to her in view of the alleged threat perception in the molestation case.
Earlier, whenever the coach had to go somewhere, she used to call and inform the control room, but now the police have refused to provide her the vehicle.
