Security officer of bizman shoots self in Gurugram

Gurugram, March 7
A personal security officer (PSO) of a businessman committed suicide after shooting himself with his licensed revolver in a society at Sector 84 where he lived as a tenant. The brother of the deceased alleged that a man and a woman were harassing his brother and held them responsible for his death. An FIR of abatement to suicide has been registered against the duo at the Kherki Daula police station.
The police said the deceased was identified as Ravi Kumar (28), a resident of district Jhajjar, who at present lived as a tenant in Antriksh Height society in sector 84. He was working as PSO with a businessman. It was this morning when he went to the deserted area of the society and shot himself with his licensed revolver. After getting information, a police team reached the spot and took the body and revolver in custody. The police took the body and informed the family. An FIR has been registered against the duo. —
