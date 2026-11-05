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Home / Haryana / Security stepped up in Sirsa, Fatehabad ahead of Diwali

Security stepped up in Sirsa, Fatehabad ahead of Diwali

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 09:47 PM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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Police personnel deployed at Rori Bazaar in Sirsa.
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The police in Sirsa and Fatehabad have stepped up security arrangements ahead of Diwali to ensure peaceful celebrations and prevent criminal activities during the festive season.

In Sirsa, more than 600 personnel will be deployed from Dhanteras to Bhai Dooj. Superintendent of Police Deepak Saharan said special security arrangements had been made in Sirsa, Rania, Ellenabad, Baragudha, Rori, Ding and Nathusari Chopta.

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Police teams will conduct regular patrols in crowded markets, along main roads and at public places. PCR vehicles, foot patrol teams and Quick Response Teams (QRTs) will remain on alert. Women police personnel will also conduct special patrols to prevent eve-teasing, pickpocketing and other offences.

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Saharan said special teams in plain clothes would keep watch on suspicious activities, while CCTV cameras would help monitor crowded areas. Police would also check suspicious vehicles and maintain a strict vigil against the smuggling of illegal liquor, drugs, weapons and firecrackers.

He urged people to follow traffic rules and report any suspicious activity by calling the emergency helpline 112.

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Meanwhile, Fatehabad police have also intensified patrolling on the directions of Superintendent of Police Nikita Khattar. Police teams are conducting foot patrols in markets, commercial areas, religious places and other crowded locations.

Khattar said special attention was being paid to traffic management and preventing theft, pickpocketing, harassment and other offences. Police personnel are also interacting with shopkeepers, traders and residents to strengthen public confidence.

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