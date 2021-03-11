Farmers' mahapanchayat: Security tightened at Tikri border too

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, August 21

The Delhi and Jhajjar police have not only intensified surveillance but also deployed more personnel at the Tikri-Bahadurgarh Border on the Rohtak-Delhi national highway in the wake of the proposed protest of farm outfits at Jantar Mantar in Delhi tomorrow to raise their demands.

Extra barricades in place The Delhi Police have made arrangements of extra barricades at the border to ensure the smooth flow of vehicles and to launch a vehicle-checking operation, if needed. Boulders have also been placed on the border by the Delhi Police as a precautionary measure.

The Tikri-Bahadurgarh road is one of the ways to enter Delhi from various districts of Haryana and Punjab. Farmers of both states staged a dharna on this border for over a year against three farm laws. Interestingly, many farmers from Punjab reached Bahadurgarh by train today, a day before the protest, to meet locals who became their friends during their protest last year.

“Our friends in Bahadurgarh have been calling us for the past several days, hence we decided to spend a day with them before participating in the protest in Delhi. Today, we will stay at Bahadurgarh to meet them and leave for Jantar Mantar in Delhi by Metro tomorrow morning,” said Baljeet Singh, a farmer from Punjab.

Satvinder Singh, another Punjab farmer, said they had spent over a year in Bahadurgarh during the farm protest, hence they now considered the place their second home as locals gave them their full support at that time.”

Wasim Akram, SP, Jhajjar, said no restriction had been put in place on the movement of vehicles at the Tikri-Bahadurgarh border but surveillance had been intensified in order to keep a tab on the situation in view of the Delhi protest by some farmers’ groups tomorrow.

“We got information about the arrival of some farm leaders in Bahadurgarh before the Delhi protest, but now their programme has been cancelled. Necessary security arrangements have been made, while the Delhi police are carrying out vehicle-checking operations at the border from the security point of view,” he added.

#jhajjar #rohtak