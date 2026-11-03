Security up, drones banned near key venues for Amit Shah’s Karnal visit

Preparations for the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Karnal on November 5 are in full swing, with officials giving final touches to the arrangements and reviewing preparations.

Shah will lead the ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ padyatra, being organised by the BJP to counter the campaign launched by the Congress and other Opposition parties over alleged ‘vote chori’ in connection with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the functioning of the Election Commission.

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The Commandant of VIP Security, accompanied by his team and local administration officials, including Deputy Commissioner Anand Kumar Sharma and Superintendent of Police Karan Goel, conducted a thorough inspection of all points from the helipad to the programme venue. Meanwhile, IGP, Karnal Range, Ashwin Shenvi, also reviewed the arrangements for the Union Minister’s visit.

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The officials reviewed the necessary arrangements and held a coordination meeting with officers. The DC said Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and other members of the state Cabinet would be present on the occasion, along with local public representatives.

Senior officers have been appointed as liaison officers to ensure strict compliance with VIP protocol. Directions have also been issued to the medical team, ambulance services, Power Corporation, Public Health Department and Fire Department regarding their respective responsibilities.

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In view of the security requirements for the Union Home Minister’s visit, the district administration has issued orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023. The programme venue and the surrounding 500-metre area have been declared a temporary red zone from November 4 to 5, the DC said.

“Flying of drones or any unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) will not be permitted during this period. A complete ban on drones will remain in force within a one-kilometre radius of every location associated with the visit from November 4 to 5,” he added.

Superintendent of Police Karan Goel said the police department had made elaborate arrangements to maintain law and order and ensure security. Parking facilities and traffic regulation measures had been put in place to minimise inconvenience to the public. Heavy security forces had been deployed at every point from the helipad to the programme venue, he added.