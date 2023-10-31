Security up for Shah’s Karnal rally on Nov 2

Karnal, October 30
As many as 11 SPs, 24 DSPs, 68 inspectors, and 27 companies comprising hundreds of police personnel will be guarding the venue for the state-level programme of Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on November 2.
Shah will address the Antyodaya Mahasammelan on the completion of nine years of the BJP government in Haryana. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, along with ministers and MLAs, will participate in the programme. The rally will also mark the launch of the party’s campaign for the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in 2024.
Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place around the venue, especially for the smooth movement on NH-44, which connects the National Capital with the state capital.
IGP (Karnal Range) Satender Kumar Gupta, along with a DIG, is monitoring the arrangements. DGP Shatrujeet Kapur also visited the venue and reviewed the arrangements.
Apoorva Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Public Health Engineering Department, and Alok Mittal, ADGP CID, today reviewed the preparedness for the visit. DC Anish Yadav and SP Shashank Kumar Sawan apprised them of the arrangements.
“There will be adequate arrangements for drinking water and toilets for the convenience of people. The Public Health Engineering Department has also made arrangements of toilets for VIPs. All officials of the Public Health Engineering Department have been deployed at the venue,” said Apoorva Kumar Singh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED summons Delhi CM Kejriwal under PMLA in excise policy case on Nov 2
SC junks ex-Dy CM Sisodia’s bail pleas | Says transfer of Rs...
Will make all efforts to secure release of 8 Navy veterans: EAM
Meets kin of men convicted in Qatar
Electoral bonds scheme: Five-judge SC Bench to begin hearing today
Citizens don’t have right to know source of funds: AG
Terrorists gun down UP labourer on way to buy veggies in Pulwama
Infiltration attempt foiled in Kupwara district, terrorist k...
Clashes erupt with Hamas as Israeli forces push deeper into Gaza Strip
Sonia: Congress opposed to India’s abstention on UN resoluti...