Security up for Shah’s Karnal rally on Nov 2

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 30

As many as 11 SPs, 24 DSPs, 68 inspectors, and 27 companies comprising hundreds of police personnel will be guarding the venue for the state-level programme of Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on November 2.

Shah will address the Antyodaya Mahasammelan on the completion of nine years of the BJP government in Haryana. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, along with ministers and MLAs, will participate in the programme. The rally will also mark the launch of the party’s campaign for the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in 2024.

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place around the venue, especially for the smooth movement on NH-44, which connects the National Capital with the state capital.

IGP (Karnal Range) Satender Kumar Gupta, along with a DIG, is monitoring the arrangements. DGP Shatrujeet Kapur also visited the venue and reviewed the arrangements.

Apoorva Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Public Health Engineering Department, and Alok Mittal, ADGP CID, today reviewed the preparedness for the visit. DC Anish Yadav and SP Shashank Kumar Sawan apprised them of the arrangements.

“There will be adequate arrangements for drinking water and toilets for the convenience of people. The Public Health Engineering Department has also made arrangements of toilets for VIPs. All officials of the Public Health Engineering Department have been deployed at the venue,” said Apoorva Kumar Singh.

