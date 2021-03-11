Kaithal: Secretary suspended for 'siphoning' Rs 45L from funds

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, April 21

Deputy Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya has suspended a gram sachiv (village secretary) allegedly for siphoning of Rs. 45 lakh from panchayat funds of Jaswanti village between 2016 and 2018. The secretary did not mention the work undertaken by him against withdrawn amount.

Dahiya has also ordered an FIR against panchayat secretary Suresh Kumar and the then village sarpanch Charan Singh. He also directed officials concerned to recover funds from the accused.

“The siphoned amount will be recovered from the secretary through his salary and pension benefits,” said Dahiya. “During the period of suspension, the headquarter of the secretary will be the office of the Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO), Rajound, for the purpose of drawing subsistence allowance. He will not leave the headquarter without obtaining the prior permission of the BDPO,” Dahiya added. In an inquiry conducted by the Deputy CEO, Zila Parishad, it was found that secretary and sarpanch were involved in siphoning of panchayat funds,” said Dahiya. —