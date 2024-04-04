 Seeking extortion in Hisar, bikers fire in air, make good their escape : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Seeking extortion in Hisar, bikers fire in air, make good their escape

Seeking extortion in Hisar, bikers fire in air, make good their escape

Target medical store, dairy; identities established

Seeking extortion in Hisar, bikers fire in air, make good their escape

A CCTV grab of an incident where an accused (extreme right in red T- shirt) is seen carrying a pistol. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Hisar, April 3

Panic gripped the town when two miscreants on Tuesday evening fired in the air outside a medical shop and a dairy in an attempt to extort money.

Incidents captured on CCTV

  • Both incidents were captured on CCTV cameras. The police said efforts are on to trace the accused.
  • Two bike-borne accused first reached outside a medical shop and one of them opened fire in the air. Later, one entered the shop.

According to information, two bike-borne persons, who were carrying pistols, reached outside a medical shop around 8 pm and opened fire in the air. To extort money from the shop owner, one of the accused entered the Ganesh medical stone in Sector 21 and hurled abuses at the store owner.

The accused handed over a handwritten slip to the owner and demanded Rs 20 lakh. In the slip, it was mentioned that “Sachin is given three days’ time to pay extortion money of Rs 20 or he would be responsible for the consequences”.

Thereafter, they reached outside a milk dairy in the Barah Quarters locality where they again opened fire in the air and asked money from the woman owner of the dairy. Threatening her with a pistol, they demanded extortion money before fleeing on the motorcycle.

A case under Sections 285, 387, 34 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Arms Act was registered against the accused, identified as Mota Mulla and Vikas, alias Choti, both residents of Hisar.

The police said both had a criminal background as Mota Mulla is facing charges of attempt to murder under Section 307 of the IPC, while Vikas is also accused in some criminal cases.

Both incidents were captured on CCTV cameras. The police said efforts are on to trace the accused.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hisar


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Akali leader Sikander Maluka's daughter-in-law resigns from IAS, likely to contest from Bathinda on BJP ticket

2
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal can't claim immunity from arrest, says ED; Delhi High Court reserves verdict

3
India

Missing Kerala man, wife, another woman found dead mysteriously in Arunachal Pradesh hotel

4
Delhi

Boxer Vijender Singh quits Congress, joins BJP

5
Trending

Isha Ambani sells her palatial Beverly Hills mansion to Hollywood’s Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck worth over Rs 500 crore

6
Delhi

Explainer: Sanjay Singh’s bail and possible internal dilemma of AAP leadership

7
India

Delhi High Court grants divorce to Kunal Kapur on grounds of cruelty; chef had accused wife of ‘never respecting his parents and humiliating him’

8
Delhi

Will not let Atishi escape: BJP's Virendra Sachdeva on legal notice to AAP leader over ED arrest threat claims

9
Haryana

Punjab-Haryana border reopens after 43 days

10
Entertainment

Had to unlearn a few things as musician, says Diljit Dosanjh on playing Chamkila

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

Supreme Court to hear after 2 weeks plea to tally EVM votes with VVPAT

Supreme Court to hear after 2 weeks plea to tally EVM votes with VVPAT

Petitioners want 100% cross-verification during Lok Sabha el...

Delhi High Court reserves order on Kejriwal’s plea against arrest

Delhi High Court reserves order on Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against arrest

Shun double standards in countering terrorism: NSA Ajit Doval at SCO meeting

Shun double standards in countering terrorism: NSA Ajit Doval at SCO meeting

Rahul Gandhi files papers, so does ‘ally’ CPI’s Annie Raja

Rahul Gandhi files papers, so does ‘ally’ CPI’s Annie Raja

Congress holds grand roadshow in Wayanad | No INDIA bloc sea...

WB raises India’s GDP forecast to 7.5% for FY24 but flags job scarcity

West Bengal raises India’s GDP forecast to 7.5% for FY24 but flags job scarcity


Cities

View All

No-show during first two days of wheat procurement

No-show during first two days of wheat procurement in Amritsar

Govt revokes order on private silos amid protest threat

First time since 1996, SAD, BJP to take on each other in Amritsar

Forum holds dialogue on ways to invite US investment in Amritsar

Amritsar MC demolishes 4 buildings for violations

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD leader Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu quits, may get BJP ticket from Bathinda

Akali leader Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu quits, may get BJP ticket from Bathinda

All three CITCO hotels running without fire safety certificate

All three CITCO hotels running without fire safety certificate

Patients suffer as contract workers of PGI go on strike

INDIA VOTES 2024: Shun differences, AAP tells alliance leaders, workers

INDIA VOTES 2024: Traders urge political parties to give ticket to local candidates

MC drops double fee plan for outside vehicles

Sanjay Singh walks out of jail, says time to give reply to BJP

Sanjay Singh walks out of jail, says time to give reply to BJP

Provide travel itinerary, keep location on, court tells MP

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s health deteriorating, says AAP; Tihar Jail refutes claim

Delhi High Court reserves order on Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against arrest

AAP announces fast on Sunday against party supremo’s arrest

EPFO writes to police

EPFO writes to police

Rinku, Angural get ‘Y’ security cover

7 persons rounded up in Phagwara

Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala, set to roll out Vande Metro coach prototype by month-end

Don’t field party-hopper in Jalandhar constituency, AAP workers tell Sandeep Pathak

At Rs 138 crore, Ludhiana civic body records highest ever property tax collection

At Rs 138 crore, Ludhiana civic body records highest ever property tax collection

Dyeing units’ effluents polluting Ganda Nullah, rue Ludhiana residents

Neglected Dana Mandi on Gill Road cries for attention

Ludhiana: In town as BJP man, Ravneet Singh Bittu gets big welcome

On poster spree to welcome Bittu, BJP gets code violation notice

Death after eating cake: Postmortem inconclusive; water samples collected from victim’s home

Death after eating cake: Postmortem inconclusive; water samples collected from victim’s home

PSPCL sets up control room to protect wheat crop from fire

Students get basic life support training

Man jumps into Bhakra Canal, dies