Seeking extortion in Hisar, bikers fire in air, make good their escape

Hisar, April 3

Panic gripped the town when two miscreants on Tuesday evening fired in the air outside a medical shop and a dairy in an attempt to extort money.

Two bike-borne accused first reached outside a medical shop and one of them opened fire in the air. Later, one entered the shop.

According to information, two bike-borne persons, who were carrying pistols, reached outside a medical shop around 8 pm and opened fire in the air. To extort money from the shop owner, one of the accused entered the Ganesh medical stone in Sector 21 and hurled abuses at the store owner.

The accused handed over a handwritten slip to the owner and demanded Rs 20 lakh. In the slip, it was mentioned that “Sachin is given three days’ time to pay extortion money of Rs 20 or he would be responsible for the consequences”.

Thereafter, they reached outside a milk dairy in the Barah Quarters locality where they again opened fire in the air and asked money from the woman owner of the dairy. Threatening her with a pistol, they demanded extortion money before fleeing on the motorcycle.

A case under Sections 285, 387, 34 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Arms Act was registered against the accused, identified as Mota Mulla and Vikas, alias Choti, both residents of Hisar.

The police said both had a criminal background as Mota Mulla is facing charges of attempt to murder under Section 307 of the IPC, while Vikas is also accused in some criminal cases.

