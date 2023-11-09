SEIAA to prepare report on illegal mining in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, November 8

The State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), Haryana, will prepare a fact-finding report on illegal mining allegedly going on in Yamunanagar district.

In compliance with an order passed by the NGT on October 6, the SEIAA Chairman, Sameer Pal Sarow, has called a meeting of officials of the departments concerned in Panchkula on November 10 to discuss the issue.

The NGT passed the order on the complaint of Mursaleen of Yamunanagar district asking the SEIAA to submit a report to the tribunal before the next date of hearing fixed for December 20.

According to information, the complainant (applicant) has made an allegation of rampant and excessive illegal sand, bajri and boulder mining in Yamunanagar district by mine lease holders, stone crushers and screening plants in connivance with the authorities concerned.

The complainant alleged that illegal mining was going on in the absence of the valid district survey report, comprehensive mining plan and replenishment studies.

He said mining was being done outside the mining lease area based on the effective environmental clearances granted without the environment impact assessment (EIA) study or public hearing and granted without cluster EIAs.

He alleged that mining was being done without obtaining the consent to establish (CTE) and consent to operate (CTO), by using heavy machinery and beyond the permissible depth and that the mining of sand, bajri and boulder was being done on the basis of the environment clearances (ECs) issued for sand only.

“EC conditions have not been adhered to, no post monitoring has been done and the mining is being carried out in a submerged water area beyond the permissible depth by using heavy machinery,” alleged the complainant in his application before the NGT.

Virender Singh Punia, Regional Officer of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), Yamunanagar, said a meeting of the SEIAA, Haryana, would be held in Panchkula on November 10.

He said the officials of departments concerned, including the HSPCB, Yamunanagar, would participate in the meeting to discuss the mining case related to Yamunanagar district.

