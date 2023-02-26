Select committee votes for retaining suo motu powers of police plaint body

Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, February 25

A select committee of the Haryana Legislative Assembly, formed to look into the Haryana Police (Amendment) Bill 2022, has voted for retaining the suo motu power of the State Police Complaint Authority (SPCA). However, the purview of the Authority would remain reduced.

2 Cong MLAs had opposed Bill The Haryana Police (Amendment) Bill 2022 was introduced in Haryana Legislative Assembly on August 10, 2022.

As the Bill was taking away the suo motu power of SPCA and reducing its ambit, Cong MLAs Varun Chaudhary and Jagbir Malik had opposed it during arguments and demanded for sending it to a select committee

It was Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar who had opposed the suo motu power for the SPCA and justified the provisions in the Amendment Bill.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Varun Chaudhary, member of the Select Committee, has given a dissenting note on reducing the powers of the Authority.

The report of the select committee was submitted before the House on February 22.

Earlier, the Haryana Police (Amendment) Bill 2022 was introduced in the Haryana Legislative Assembly on August 10, 2022. As the Bill was taking away the suo motu power of the SPCA and reducing its ambit, Congress MLAs Varun Chaudhary and Jagbir Malik had opposed it during the arguments and demanded for sending it to a select committee.

However, CM Manohar Lal Khattar had described the suo motu power as “unlimited power”. On Malik’s allegation, CM had said that the government was not defending the police “but suo motu unlimited power shouldn’t be given to anyone”. “Even if we pass a resolution, it goes to the Governor who examines it. If he doesn’t pass it, it goes to the President. So, no one should get unlimited power.”

The CM was even against the Authority investigating complaints of attempt to rape against policemen. “Rape has a proof, but attempt to rape doesn’t and such a case can be filed against anyone. If the Authority keeps such a case pending, will it be appropriate?” he had said, as recorded in the proceedings of the day. When Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala demanded for sending it to the select committee, the Speaker agreed for it and formed the committee under Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa along with 10 more MLAs.

During the deliberations of the select committee, it came out that the SPCA had never taken up any complaint suo motu, while the Authority was also handling the burden of complaints of inspectors and below ranks in the absence of the District Police Complaint Authorities (DPCAs), besides complaints against DSP-rank officers and above.

The Amendment Bill narrows down the definition of “serious misconduct” by police officials for investigation which excludes attempt to rape and inaction in offences which attracts minimum punishment of 10 years or more while also only rape in police custody could be investigated not otherwise. The entire select committee agreed to these provisions barring Chaudhary.

In his dissent, he recorded, “Removing inaction by a police official in offences which attracts minimum punishment of 10 years or more from the category of serious misconduct will make the SPCA & DPCAs ineffective in most of the matters, which are presently under their purview.”

He added, “To ensure police accountability in the interest of the public, the Haryana Police (Amendment) Bill, 2022, should be taken back.