Selected 14 months ago, 1,500 Haryana youth await appointment letters

Nearly 1,500 candidates from different parts of the state, who were selected for various Group C jobs with the Haryana Government around 14 months ago, are still making rounds of government offices to get their appointment letters.

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The Punjab and Haryana High Court has also vacated the stay on the matter and clarified the legal position, paving the way for the appointment of these candidates vide its order dated July 14, 2026.

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“We have met Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Power and Transport Minister Anil Vij, Opposition leaders Deepender Hooda and Vinesh Phogat as well as top bureaucrats, but to no avail. We again request the state authorities to let us join our duties as many of us are struggling to earn our livelihood despite being selected for government jobs,” said Ankit, one of the selected candidates, while talking to The Tribune.

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The result of Group C jobs, including those of clerks, police constables, patwaris, junior engineers and commerce group posts, was first released in October 2024. However, owing to some technical errors in the result, the necessary corrections were made and a revised result was released in June 2025.

Following that, certain candidates who were adversely affected by the revised result moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which stayed the appointment process.

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Then, a number of candidates who were selected but not appointed moved the high court.

In an order dated July 17, 2026, a two-judge Bench comprising Justice Harsimran Singh Sethi and Justice Amarinder Singh Grewal of the Punjab and Haryana High Court vacated the stay, maintaining that “Any candidate belonging to general category or EWS category, who is entitled for appointment having no concern with regard to the eligibility of the candidate who are competing in the reserved category of Backward Class as determined by the single judge vide judgment dated 05.02.2025 which has been set aside and the case has been remanded back, such candidates should be considered for appointment according to their merit rather than withholding their appointment...”

The high court’s order further clarified that the corrigendum, as it relates to the issue of revising the merit of the candidates to be appointed in the reserved category of Backward Class, is only set aside, and the revised merit list of other categories who are not connected with the judgment of the learned single judge will stand as it is and the state will be free to implement the same. “The said revised merit list qua the advertisement No. 7 of 2024, which is regarding the commerce group, will remain unaffected to be implemented by the state,” the order said.

The selected candidates have urged the state authorities to issue the appointment letters in view of the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and in the larger interest of the selected candidates.