Selected for Haryana govt jobs, 1,500 youths await appointment letters

Nearly 1,500 candidates from different parts of Haryana who were selected for various Group C posts in the state government around 14 months ago are still making rounds of government offices seeking their appointment letters.

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The Punjab and Haryana High Court has also vacated the stay on the matter and clarified the legal position, paving the way for the appointment of these candidates through its order dated July 14, 2026.

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Despite this, the candidates continue to run from pillar to post seeking their appointment letters.

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“We have met Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Power and Transport Minister Anil Vij, Opposition leaders Deepender Singh Hooda and Vinesh Phogat as well as top bureaucrats, including Rajesh Khullar and HSSC chairman, but to no avail. We again request the state authorities to let us join our duties as many of us are struggling to earn our livelihood despite being selected for government jobs,” said Ankit, one of the selected candidates, while talking to The Tribune.

The results for Group C posts, including clerks, police constables, patwaris, junior engineers and Commerce Group posts, were first released in October 2024.

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However, owing to some technical errors in the results, necessary corrections were made and a revised result was released in June 2025.

Following this, certain candidates who were adversely affected by the revised result moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which stayed the appointment process.

Subsequently, a number of candidates who had been selected but not appointed also approached the High Court.

In an order dated July 17, 2026, a two-Judge Bench comprising Justice Harsimran Singh Sethi and Justice Amarinder Singh Grewal of the Punjab and Haryana High Court vacated the stay. The court maintained that, “Any candidate belonging to general category or EWS category, who is entitled for appointment having no concern with regard to the eligibility of the candidate who are competing in the reserved category of Backward Class as determined by the learned Single Judge vide judgment dated 05.02.2025 which has been set aside and the case has been remanded back, such candidates should be considered for appointment according to their merit rather than withholding their appointment...”

The High Court’s order further clarified that the corrigendum, insofar as it relates to revising the merit of candidates to be appointed in the reserved category of Backward Class, had been set aside, while the revised merit list of other categories not connected with the judgment of the Single Judge would remain unchanged and the state would be free to implement it.

“The said revised merit list qua the advertisement No. 7 of 2024, which is regarding the Commerce Group, will remain unaffected to be implemented by the State,” the order maintained.

The selected candidates have urged the state authorities to issue appointment letters in view of the subsequent orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and in the larger interest of the selected candidates.