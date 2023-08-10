Selection irregularities: High Court stays arrest of 19 HCS officers, others

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 9

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today stayed the arrest of 19 executive and other officers in connection with the alleged irregularities in the selection of HCS officers and assistant professors. The orders by Justice Anupinder Singh Grewal of the HC will remain in force at least till September 5 –– the next date of hearing in the case.

In one of the pleas, petitioner-HCS officer was seeking anticipatory bail in an FIR registered on October 18, 2005, under Section 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and Sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC registered at state vigilance bureau police station in Hisar.

Counsel Inder Pal Goyat submitted that the petitioner was selected as an “executive” in 2002 in pursuance to the examination for Haryana Civil Services (Executive Branch) and allied services in 2001. The FIR was registered in 2005, but the petitioner was never called during the course of investigation at any point in time.

Goyat submitted that a reply had been filed on behalf of the investigating agency before the Sessions Court, wherein it was stated that the petitioner was not required for custodial interrogation.

He also submitted that a writ petition was pending adjudication before the Division Bench of this court pertaining to the irregularities in the selection, which was subject matter of the FIR in the instant case.