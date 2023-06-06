 Selection process of municipal engineers stayed by High Court : The Tribune India

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, June 5

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today stayed further selection process of municipal engineers in Haryana urban local bodies. The HC has already stayed further selection process of 33 posts of seed certification officer in the State Seed Certification Agency, 74 posts of mining inspector in the Department of Mines and Geology and sectional officer (Geology) in the Department of Irrigation & Water Resources.

The orders by the vacation Bench of Justice Harpreet Singh Brar came this morning on a petition filed against the state of Haryana and other respondents by petitioner Sachin Kumar through counsel AS Nirmaan. He was seeking the quashing of advertisement issued by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission dated March 7 regarding selection to 44 vacant posts of municipal engineers.

At the very onset, Nirmaan brought to the notice of Justice Brar’s Bench the earlier interim order staying the selection of seed certification officers and the mining inspectors. Issuing notice of motion to the state and other respondents, Justice Brar fixed the case for July 10, while passing interim order in the same terms as the previous one.

Justice Jaishree Thakur had earlier issued the stay orders on petitions seeking the quashing of advertisement dated March 7 and “Appendix ‘B’” regarding the filling up of the posts. In one of the petitions, it was contended that the petitioners, working as seed certification officers in the certification agency, were engaged on contract basis under the state’s outsourcing policy.

The state issued a notification dated May 5, 2022, whereby it notified the policy for recruitment to group “C” and “D” posts through Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2022. The policy was further amended vide notification dated May 31, 2022.

The counsel appearing for the petitioners submitted that CET examination, held in November 2022, was for posts mentioned in an annexure. The posts of seed certification officer, mining inspector, legal assistant and section officer were not enlisted in the annexure as posts for which the CET was to be conducted.

As such, the petitioners did not take the examination. But those posts were now being sought to be filled from amongst candidates who had taken CET-2022. As such, the petitioners had been deprived of an opportunity to participate in the selection process.

