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Home / Haryana / Self-employment schemes help Rewari SC youths earn a living

Self-employment schemes help Rewari SC youths earn a living

Cosmetics, e-rickshaw among biz interests for residents

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Sunit Dhawan
Tribune News Service
Rewari, Updated At : 01:06 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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The HSFDC has urged the eligible beneficiaries to learn about the corporation’s various self-employment schemes and facilities and utilise them.
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Self-employment schemes being run by the Haryana Government through the Haryana Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation (HSFDC) have proved to be a boon for several youths of Rewari district.

Gayatri, a resident of Kosli village, took advantage of the HSFDC’s self-employment scheme and started a business selling bangles and cosmetic products. With the assistance received from the corporation, she established her own business and is now growing it with hard work and dedication.

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“My business has enabled me to earn a living and strengthen my family’s financial situation. The HSFDC’s assistance proved to be a catalyst for my new journey into self-employment,” says Gayatri. She said starting her own business had boosted her self-confidence and now she was able to earn and support her family.

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Likewise, Aman Kumar, a resident of Bariawas village in Rewari district, took advantage of the HSFDC’s self-employment scheme and purchased an e-rickshaw. He has started earning a regular income by driving the e-rickshaw, which is helping him strengthen his family’s financial situation.

“The support I received through the government scheme has proven to be an important step towards becoming self-reliant,” he said.

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The HSFDC has urged the eligible beneficiaries to learn about the corporation’s various self-employment schemes and facilities and utilise them, making self-employment a means of economic progress.

“The transformational stories of Gayatri and Aman exemplify that by properly leveraging and utilising government schemes, Scheduled Caste beneficiaries can strengthen their livelihoods by achieving self-employment. They can also move forward toward self-reliance,” said an official statement issued by the Rewari administration.

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