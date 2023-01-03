Self-esteem of farmers has taken a hit: Deepender

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, January 2

Rubbishing the BJP-JJP government’s claim that everything was good in the state, Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda said the self-esteem of farmers was at its lowest ebb as the government had formulated a policy against them and it had also shattered the dreams of the educated youth of being employed by not providing them jobs. Moreover, the rising inflation had broken the backbone of poor people while the JJP had shattered the trust of voters by extending support to the BJP.

Deepender accompanied by Jhajjar MLA Geeta Bhukkal was interacting with the media after addressing the party workers’ meeting here to invite them for the second lag of ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ that was scheduled to enter Haryana from Uttar Pradesh on January 5. He also assigned duties to the workers for the yatra.

“All sections of society are fed up with the BJP-JJP coalition government as it has failed not only to redress their grievances but also ensure good governance. People are struggling to get property ID while a large number of the elderly have been deprived of social security pension. Women are not safe as the crime graph has shot up considerably in the regime of the present government,” said he.

Deepender said the huge gathering at the workers’ meet was a clear indication that the Congress was going to form the government in the state in the coming Assembly polls.