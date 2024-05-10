Self-styled godman dies in Hisar jail

Hisar, May 9
A self-styled godman,Jalebi Baba, who was a rape convict, died of heart failure at the medical college in Agroha. He was serving a 14-year jail term for sexual abuse in Fatehabad district.
He was lodged at the central jail in Hisar and was taken to the hospital after his condition deteriorated yesterday.
The Fatehabad district court-cum-Fast Track Court had sentenced him to 14 years jail term on January 10 last year. Billu Ram, alias Jalebi Baba, was booked in July 19, 2018 in Fatehabad. He was booked under various sections of the IPC including 376 (rape), 384 (extortion), and POCSO Act, among others.
