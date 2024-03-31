Selfie points to be set up at 200 polling booths

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 30

In an initiative to attract and motivate young voters to exercise their right of franchise in the upcoming parliamentary polls, the district election authorities have announced plans to set up selfie points at 200 polling stations in the Lok Sabha constituency.

According to officials, the points will be located in close vicinity of the polling stations, where the voters could have a picture after casting their vote. An official said the move was likely to motivate a large number of voters, especially the young and women voters, to come out and exercise their right to vote in the General Elections.

He said though the target was to attract all voters, the step might boost the morale of many existing and new voters in the constituency. The authorities have also announced plans to set up special polling stations, known as ‘pink booths’, to attract the maximum number of women voters. The number of such booths will be around 150 this time.

Though the ‘pink booths’ had been set up in the past elections as well, this concept will continue to benefit women voters, who hesitate to cast their vote with men voters at one place.

The constituency will have a total of 2,160 polling stations, of which 1,460 will be in Faridabad district, having as many as six Assembly segments. The constituency has a total of 23.86 lakh voters.

Deputy Commissioner Vikram Singh, also the District Election Officer, said: “The voters need to be encouraged to come to cast their votes.” He said the voters would also be prompted to upload photos by scanning the QR code after voting.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Faridabad #Lok Sabha