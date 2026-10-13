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Home / Haryana / Selfie with Daughter Foundation picks Rohtak's Baniyani as village model

Selfie with Daughter Foundation picks Rohtak's Baniyani as village model

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Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 03:31 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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Sunil Jaglan presents a symbol of the model to a public representative at Baniyani village in Rohtak.
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The Selfie with Daughter Foundation will develop Baniyani village in the district on the lines of the Bibipur model of rural development through women empowerment. The initiative aims at creating a network of women and child-friendly facilities in the village to bring qualitative improvements in education, healthcare, safety and employment opportunities.

Sunil Jaglan, founder of the organisation, while sharing this information said Baniyani has been selected through an online and offline selection process. “A detailed one-year roadmap has been prepared under which the panchayat will be developed as a women and child-friendly panchayat. The objective of the model is not merely to provide facilities but to make village women active participants in the decision-making process and to create a safe and positive environment for children,” he added.

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Jaglan, the architect of the ‘Selfie with Daughter’ campaign, which received praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme, said the initiative built on the Bibipur village model which saw the establishment of the country’s first digital panchayat, women-friendly panchayat, child-friendly panchayat, gram secretariat, e-Gram Sabha and library, besides the implementation of the concept of a women-centric village. It also won the national award twice, he added.

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“The model has so far been adopted in many villages across the country and is being used as a supportive tool for rural development. Its ground-level implementation in Baniyani is expected to set a new example of women empowerment along with overall development,” claimed Jaglan.

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