'Selfie with Daughter' founder observes birthday as National Village Day; presents 3 proposals for rural growth
Sunil Jaglan, former sarpanch of Jind's Bibipur village, urges legal safeguards against forced urbanisation, seeks Gram Sabha consent before merger of villages into municipal bodies
Sunil Jaglan, founder of the Selfie with Daughter Foundation and former sarpanch of Bibipur village in Jind district, observed his birthday as National Village Day on Friday and organised a webinar under the banner of the Gram Association of Bharat, which was attended by several sarpanches from across the country.
Addressing the gathering, Jaglan presented three key proposals aimed at strengthening rural India under the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.
First, he demanded a constitutional definition of the term “village”, stating that the Constitution does not clearly define villages, leaving their identity and status inadequately protected.
He also called for legal safeguards to prevent the disappearance of villages due to urbanisation. Jaglan proposed that no village should be merged into a municipal body without the written consent of at least 50 per cent of the members of the Gram Sabha.
Further, he advocated the development of new model villages equipped with modern infrastructure and amenities while preserving rural culture, traditions and community values.
Sarpanches from several states supported the proposals and pledged to pass Gram Sabha resolutions backing the demands.
Jaglan said that National Village Day had evolved into a significant movement dedicated to protecting the dignity, identity and future of villages across the country.