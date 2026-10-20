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Home / Haryana / ‘Selfie with daughter’ founder urges students to tackle rural social issues

‘Selfie with daughter’ founder urges students to tackle rural social issues

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 01:02 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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Students attend an event at Chaudhary Devi Lal University in Sirsa.
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Social work students at Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU), Sirsa, were urged to understand ground realities before launching social welfare initiatives in rural areas.

Sunil Jaglan, founder of the ‘Selfie with Daughter’ campaign and a prominent child and women’s rights activist, delivered an extension lecture on rural surveys and community assessment at the university’s Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Bhavan.

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The programme was organised by the Bachelor of Social Work Department under the University School for Graduate Studies.

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Jaglan explained how field surveys and community assessments help identify local problems and improve the implementation of welfare schemes. He also shared practical ways to communicate with villagers and collect reliable data on sensitive issues.

He discussed challenges such as child marriage, child sexual abuse, cybercrime and women’s health. He also highlighted the ‘Gaali-Band Ghar’ campaign, which promotes homes free from abusive language.

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Urging students to play an active role in social change, Jaglan stressed the need for sensitivity, scientific data collection and greater community engagement.

The lecture was followed by an interactive session, where students raised questions about fieldwork and received practical guidance.

Prof Sunil Saini coordinated the programme, while faculty members Lalita, Chandervir, Vinod Kumar and Kavita Rani contributed to its success.

The event concluded with students presenting Jaglan a sapling as a symbol of environmental protection.

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