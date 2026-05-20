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Home / Haryana / Selja alleges govt failure over growing cancer crisis in Sirsa

Selja alleges govt failure over growing cancer crisis in Sirsa

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 04:00 AM May 20, 2026 IST
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MP Kumari Selja with party workers in Sirsa on Tuesday.
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Kumari Selja raised concerns over the growing number of cancer cases in Sirsa and other parts of Haryana on Tuesday, alleging that the government had failed to take concrete steps to tackle the disease. Speaking at the Sirsa PWD Rest House, the Sirsa MP and former Union Minister said she had repeatedly raised the issue of rising cancer cases in Haryana in the Lok Sabha, but the government continued to remain in denial.

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Selja alleged that no serious efforts were being made either to prevent the disease or to conduct a comprehensive survey. She said cancer patients from Sirsa and several other districts were facing severe difficulties and demanded that the government ensure timely treatment and adequate relief for patients.

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During her visit to Sirsa, she also accused the BJP government of failing to protect the interests of the youth, citing alleged NEET paper leaks and repeated examination cancellations.

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She said such incidents had once again exposed serious flaws in the country’s examination system. Referring to Rahul Gandhi, she said concerns raised earlier about irregularities in examinations were now becoming evident across the country.

She questioned who would take responsibility for repeated failures affecting lakhs of students and alleged that the government was attempting to hide its shortcomings instead of improving the system.

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Selja also demanded that priority be given to providing employment opportunities to unemployed youth.

Commenting on the demolition of houses in Bawani Khera, she termed the action against poor families “inhuman and unfortunate.” She said families who had spent decades building their homes had been rendered homeless without sensitivity. She demanded compensation for the affected families and urged the government to apologise to them.

Among those present were Kalanwali MLA Shishpal Keharwala, District Congress president Santosh Beniwal, Mahila Congress District president Krishna Phogat, Veerbhan Mehta, Rajesh Chadiwal and Sandeep Nehra.

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