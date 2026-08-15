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Home / Haryana / Selja flags Sirsa’s civic woes, seeks action

Selja flags Sirsa’s civic woes, seeks action

Urges govt to address demands of sanitation workers

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 02:49 AM Aug 15, 2026 IST
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Sirsa MP Kumari Selja inspects the drain pipe project.
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Sirsa MP Kumari Selja on Friday took up a series of civic issues during her visit to the city, inspecting incomplete drainage work at Rori Bazaar, distributing water tankers in areas facing shortages and backing sanitation workers’ demand for regularisation. She said basic public works should be completed within fixed timelines and alleged that residents and traders were being made to suffer because of delays. Selja also urged the government to address the demands of sanitation workers and ensure they get their rightful benefits and dignity.

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At Rori Bazaar, Selja met traders and inspected roads dug up for laying rainwater drainage lines. Traders told her the work had been left incomplete, affecting movement and business activity. Selja said development projects should be completed on time and with proper quality standards.

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While distributing water tankers under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS), Selja said the scheme had a fixed budget but efforts were being made to meet as many public interest demands as possible. She said drinking water related requirements were being given priority.

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Selja also extended support to sanitation workers seeking regularisation. She said the government should formulate a clear policy for eligible workers instead of repeatedly giving assurances. She questioned the spending on cleanliness and beautification contracts while sanitation workers continue to struggle for their demands.

“Clean cities cannot be ensured only through contracts and beautification. Sanitation workers must get dignity, safety and their rightful entitlements,” she said.

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Later, at a Congress protest at Ambedkar Chowk, Selja condemned the alleged “purification” of a stage in Haldwani after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addressed a public meeting there. She demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and action against those responsible.

Selja said the reported incident was against the constitutional values of equality and dignity and questioned how a mindset that categorised people as “pure” and “impure” could continue decades after Independence.

MLAs Gokul Setia and Sheeshpal Keharwala, Dr KV Singh, Veer Bhan Mehta and several other Congress leaders and workers attended the protest.

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