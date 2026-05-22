Selja pulls up officials over civic issues in Fatehabad

MP Kumari Selja on Thursday pulled up officials over poor maintenance of Chilli Lake, drinking water shortage and electricity-related issues during the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting held in Fatehabad.

Advertisement

The meeting was held at the DPRC Hall near the Mini-Secretariat to review the progress of various Central welfare schemes. Officials were asked to submit reports on the implementation of schemes, utilisation of funds and benefits reaching the public.

Advertisement

During the meeting, Selja reprimanded the Municipal Council’s ME over the issue of Chilli Lake. She said the matter had been raised repeatedly in every meeting, but no concrete action had been taken so far.

Advertisement

Questioning the delay in cleaning work, she asked why authorities wait for the rainy season even for maintenance activities and pointed out that grass had overgrown in the lake area. The MP expressed displeasure over what she described as a lack of seriousness among officials, stating that neither public complaints nor concerns raised by public representatives were being addressed properly.

Selja directed departments to stop passing responsibility onto one another and said officials should at least know which department is responsible for specific work.

Advertisement

The MP also raised electricity-related complaints during the meeting. She asked the Superintending Engineer of the power department whether he attended office regularly. The officer replied that earlier he had been handling both Hisar and Fatehabad divisions, but was now solely in charge of Fatehabad and attended office daily.

He further informed the meeting that complaints are heard and resolved every Tuesday through a grievance redressal committee headed by him. Some residents also highlighted power supply issues in their respective areas, following which Selja directed the department to resolve them at the earliest.

Selja also questioned Public Health Engineering officials over drinking water problems in villages. She told Executive Engineer Balwinder Nain that complaints regarding damaged borewells and inadequate water supply were being received from several villages.

Though the official claimed routine complaints were minimal, two youths from Bhirdana village informed the meeting that their village receives water supply for only 40 minutes daily, forcing residents to arrange water through tankers. The official assured the meeting that he would personally inspect the village.

Selja also directed PWD officials to ensure that contractors remain present during the next DISHA meeting.

Before the meeting, the MP met Congress workers at the Old Rest House and paid tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, remembering his contribution to public welfare.

Among those present were MLA Paramvir Singh, Deputy Commissioner Dr Vivek Bharti, Superintendent of Police Nikita Khattar, ADC Anurag Dhallia, City Magistrate Gaurav Gupta, District Transport Officer Sanjay Bishnoi and senior officials from various departments.