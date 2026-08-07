Selja pushes for Yamuna-Ghaggar link to tackle water crisis in Haryana

Sirsa MP and former Union Minister Kumari Selja has urged the Centre to take up the proposed Yamuna-Ghaggar Link under the National River Interlinking Programme, saying the project could provide a long-term solution to Haryana’s recurring floods, irrigation shortages and drinking water crisis.

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Speaking at a review meeting on the Jal Jeevan Mission and Haryana’s water resources, organised by the Union Jal Shakti Ministry at Haryana Bhawan in New Delhi, Selja said 14 districts in the state continue to face drinking water shortages, while farmers are struggling due to inadequate canal irrigation.

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She said the success of the Jal Jeevan Mission should be judged by the regular supply of safe drinking water to every household rather than by the number of pipelines laid. She called for a joint assessment by the Centre and the Haryana Government of drinking water sources, canal infrastructure, groundwater levels, and water quality in water-stressed districts.

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Highlighting what she termed Haryana’s “water paradox”, Selja said large volumes of monsoon water flow out of the state every year, often causing floods, while districts such as Sirsa, Fatehabad, and Hisar continue to face acute water shortages.

She urged the Centre to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) and conduct a feasibility study for linking the Yamuna with the Ghaggar River so that surplus monsoon water could be diverted for irrigation, groundwater recharge, and long-term storage in western Haryana.

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The Congress MP also sought the revival of Ottu Lake in Sirsa as a permanent water bank for the region. She demanded scientific desilting, restoration of the reservoir, and a fresh survey of the land acquired for the project during 1964-65.

Selja further called for the scientific rejuvenation of the Ghaggar River through desilting, strengthening of embankments, and increasing its carrying capacity. She also sought the revival and modernisation of the Sirsa Branch Canal, expansion of canal capacity wherever required, and measures to ensure that water reaches tail-end villages.

She said Haryana’s flood management, irrigation and drinking water issues should be addressed through an integrated water policy, adding that the scientific use of surplus monsoon water could strengthen irrigation, improve drinking water availability, and secure the state’s long-term water needs.