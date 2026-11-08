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Home / Haryana / Selja raises concern over rising pollution in Delhi-NCR, state

Selja raises concern over rising pollution in Delhi-NCR, state

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Sirsa, Updated At : 01:19 AM Nov 08, 2026 IST
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Sirsa MP Kumari Selja
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Sirsa MP and senior Congress leader Kumari Selja has expressed concern over rising air pollution in Delhi-NCR and several cities of Haryana. She said providing clean air and water was the responsibility of governments and political blame games would not solve the problem.

Selja said when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was in power in Delhi, it blamed Punjab for pollution. Now, with the BJP ruling Delhi, it was pointing fingers at the AAP government in Punjab. She questioned what concrete steps both parties had taken to control pollution during their respective terms.

She said the BJP had promised to control pollution and clean the Yamuna after coming to power in Delhi, but people were still waiting for results. The BJP has also been in power at the Centre for nearly 12 years. The government should make public details of the money spent on river cleaning and pollution control, along with the results achieved.

Selja also expressed concern over pollution in the Ghaggar river, which is important for Haryana. She said questions were being raised about the quality of its water and its use for irrigation. The government must stop industrial waste and polluted water from entering the river. She added that poor air quality in Gurugram, Faridabad and other Haryana cities showed that pollution was not limited to Delhi.

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Selja demanded an immediate joint meeting of the Centre and the governments of Delhi, Haryana and Punjab to prepare a time-bound action plan. She also called for public disclosure of spending, action against negligent officials and weekly progress reports.

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