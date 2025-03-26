Selja seeks clarity on Sirsa Ther land row, calls for relief to displaced families

Sirsa MP Kumari Selja has criticised the response given by Union Minister of Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat regarding the displacement of 713 families from Sirsa Ther. She raised concerns over the lack of proper planning and budget allocation by the government during their relocation, highlighting the poor living conditions these families have endured for the past nine years.

The displaced families, initially resettled in temporary accommodations in HUDA Sector-19, were promised permanent land. However, they continue to live without basic amenities. Selja demanded that the vacated land be developed as per the government’s commitments.

On March 23, Shekhawat addressed the issue in the Lok Sabha, stating that Sirsa Ther was listed as an archaeological site in 1932, covering 85.5 acres. In 2016, the Haryana Government displaced 713 families, clearing 32 acres and demolishing existing structures. However, he admitted that no funds or plans had been allocated to maintain the site’s archaeological status or develop the land.

Selja questioned the vague demarcation of Sirsa Ther, pointing out that many families had lived there for decades, some holding official land registration documents. "The 85.5-acre area being claimed as part of the Ther Mound site has never been officially notified in the Gazette," she asserted.

She explained that while the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has been working to remove unauthorised occupants, the site initially lacked a clear boundary. The 85.5-acre figure was only established after a survey by the district administration. She also noted that the Haryana Government had previously de-notified the site and submitted a report to the court, which was later rejected. The de-notification process had included legal reviews, expert committee assessments, and evaluations of the site’s historical value, population impact and public interest.

Before any final decision, Selja insisted that the vacated area under ASI’s control must be excavated to determine its historical significance. "Only after proper excavation can we decide how to move forward in the best interest of the public," she said.

Meanwhile, residents displaced from the Ther Mound in 2018 continue to live in overcrowded flats in Sector 19, HUDA, still waiting for their promised land. With clogged sewage, water shortages, and rising crime, their living conditions have worsened. Frustrated, they have demanded immediate action. Despite previous government assurances, no progress has been made, leaving residents desperate for solutions to their worsening living conditions and lack of basic amenities.