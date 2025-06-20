Senior Congress leader and Sirsa MP Kumari Selja has launched a sharp attack on the Haryana BJP government over the cancellation of 8,653 government job posts, calling it a betrayal of the state’s unemployed youth.

In a strongly worded statement issued today, Selja said the move has shattered the hopes of thousands of aspirants who had invested significant time and effort in preparing for the recruitment exams.

“The decision has crushed the dreams of thousands of unemployed young people who had worked hard and prepared for these jobs,” Selja said.

She accused the BJP of using the promise of recruitment as an electoral gimmick. “During the last Assembly elections, the BJP advertised these posts to win votes from the youth. But once the elections were over, the government quietly withdrew the recruitment notifications, leaving many candidates disappointed and angry.”

The cancelled posts reportedly included crucial roles such as police constables, IRB personnel, stenographers, and typists, for which lakhs of candidates had been preparing over several months.

“This is not just an administrative step, it is a calculated move to mislead the youth for political gains,” she alleged.

Highlighting Haryana’s troubling employment figures, Selja said, “Haryana already ranks as the state with the highest unemployment in India. This decision only deepens the crisis.”

She further accused the BJP of policy inconsistency and of making false promises to the electorate. “The BJP government has proven once again that it is not serious about the future of our youth. Its policies are unstable, unclear and against the interests of the people.”

“The cancellation of these posts has insulted and discouraged young job seekers. The youth feel betrayed. This government used them for votes and then abandoned them,” she added.

Demanding immediate corrective action, Selja called on the state government to reinstate all 8,653 job advertisements and issue a written assurance to ensure such incidents are not repeated.

She also urged the government to complete all pending recruitment processes in a fair, transparent and time-bound manner.