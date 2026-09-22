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Home / Haryana / Selja urges Congress workers to raise issues concerning public in Haryana

Selja urges Congress workers to raise issues concerning public in Haryana

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Sirsa, Updated At : 02:53 AM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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Kumari Selja. File Photo
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Congress workers should raise issues concerning farmers, youth, students, women, labourers and other sections of society, Sirsa MP and AICC general secretary Kumari Selja said on Monday.

Addressing Block Congress Committee conventions in Tohana and Ratia, Selja asked workers to stay connected with people, understand their problems and take up issues at the village, block and district levels.

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She said farmers, youth and students were facing challenges related to employment, education, agriculture and public facilities. Workers should stand with people and regularly raise their concerns before the government and administration through the party organisation.

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Selja said the party workers were the link between the Congress and the public. She also stressed greater participation of people from all sections in the organisation and said active workers should be given responsibilities.

Haryana Congress affairs in-charge Sanjay Dutt said the active workers at the grassroots level were the foundation of a strong organisation. He called for an active party structure up to the village, ward and booth levels. Workers, he said, should maintain direct contact with the people and work in coordination to highlight local issues.

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Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Rao Narender Singh said direct dialogue with the workers and their active participation would strengthen the organisation. He said the party was working to strengthen its structure from villages to booths and would ensure both responsibility and accountability at every level.

Tohana MLA Parmvir Singh said he had been raising issues related to the farmers, Home Guard personnel and sanitation workers in the Assembly. He said public welfare and development would be given priority under a Congress government.

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