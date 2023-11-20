Seminar held on former PM’s birth anniv

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, November 19

Indira Gandhi National College, Ladwa, celebrated the 106th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on Sunday on the college premises by organising a seminar on ‘The Role of Indira Gandhi in Nation Building’.

Advisor to Sulabh International Dr Anil Dutta and former Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Sharma attended the event.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Dutta said the former PM always believed in the concept of “Emancipatory Nationalism” and considered the qualities of equity and impartial justice as the prerequisites for a successful democracy.

Pawan Garg, president of the college’s governing body, and principal Dr Kushal Pal were also present on the occasion.

#Indira Gandhi #Kurukshetra