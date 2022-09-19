Seminar marks Gita Mahotsav in Canada

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 18

As part of the three-day International Gita Mahotsav, a seminar and a cultural programme on Gita were organised at the Living Art Centre, Mississauga (Canada).

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown, along with Gita Manishi Swami Gyananand Ji Maharaj, announced the installation of a replica of the Krishna-Arjuna’s chariot at the newly approved Gita Park in Brampton.

Video messages of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and yoga guru Baba Ramdev were played during the programme. Swami Gyananand Ji Maharaj said the message of Gita was relevant for all times and it had been inspiring humans for thousands of years.

Haryana Cabinet Minister Kamal Gupta said through this event, efforts were being made to spread the message of Gita across the world.

Delegates went to Troyers Park, which had recently been renamed as Gita Park by the City Council of Brampton.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown, Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie, Mississauga MPP Deepak Anand, Brampton MPP Graham McGregor, MPP Nina Tangri, Ontario’s associate minister of Women’s Social and Economic Opportunity Chairman A Williams and MP of Scarborough Shaun Chen were present on the occasion.

