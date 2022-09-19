Seminar marks Gita Mahotsav in Canada

Chandigarh, September 18
As part of the three-day International Gita Mahotsav, a seminar and a cultural programme on Gita were organised at the Living Art Centre, Mississauga (Canada).
Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown, along with Gita Manishi Swami Gyananand Ji Maharaj, announced the installation of a replica of the Krishna-Arjuna’s chariot at the newly approved Gita Park in Brampton.
Video messages of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and yoga guru Baba Ramdev were played during the programme. Swami Gyananand Ji Maharaj said the message of Gita was relevant for all times and it had been inspiring humans for thousands of years.
Haryana Cabinet Minister Kamal Gupta said through this event, efforts were being made to spread the message of Gita across the world.
Delegates went to Troyers Park, which had recently been renamed as Gita Park by the City Council of Brampton.
Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown, Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie, Mississauga MPP Deepak Anand, Brampton MPP Graham McGregor, MPP Nina Tangri, Ontario’s associate minister of Women’s Social and Economic Opportunity Chairman A Williams and MP of Scarborough Shaun Chen were present on the occasion.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Queen Elizabeth's funeral today, top world leaders to attend
Britain and the world prepare to say last farewell to Queen ...
Targeting PFI terror camps, NIA raids 40 sites in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh
Four detained for questioning I Incriminating material and c...
Was Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann deplaned at Frankfurt airport in 'inebriated' condition? AAP trashes claims
The state government officials have been claiming that the C...
NIA books Assam man for Al-Qaida links
Charged with offences of radicalising youth and conspiring t...
'Leaked' video clips rock Chandigarh University; girl hosteller, two men held
CM Mann orders probe I NCW takes note, writes to DGP