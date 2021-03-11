Seminar on cyber crime

Kurukshetra: The Institute of Integrated and Honours Studies, Kurukshetra University, in collaboration with Women's Studies Research Centre organised a seminar on cyber crimes and cyber hygiene for students. Dr Amit from the department of computer science, BITS, Pilani, was the keynote speaker. Dr. Anita Dua, director, Women's Studies Research Centre welcomed the guests and informed the students about the importance of awareness about cyber crime.

Faculty development event concludes

Faridabad: The five-day faculty development programme on 'Computer vision and image processing' organised by the department of computer engineering of JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Faridabad, concluded here. About 45 faculty members and research scholars from various institutions attended the programme. The programme was sponsored by the AICTE. The Dean of faculty of informatics and computing, Prof Komal Kumar Bhatia and chairperson Prof Atul Mishra were present on the occasion. Vice-Chancellor Prof SK Tomar congratulated the department for successfully conducting the programme.

Awareness programme

Karnal: Under the Puneet Sagar Abhiyan, an initiative to protect water bodies, NCC cadets of 7 Haryana NCC Battalion conducted an awareness programme for the conservation of water bodies and water life. The programme was conducted under the guidance of Col Naresh Arya. Cadets of Class XII and ANO Lieutenant Richa Sharma of Pratap Public School, Sector 6, also contributed to the programme. Principal Dr Puja Mann appreciated the cadets who also made people of surrounding areas aware of the issue.