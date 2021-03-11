Karnal: 'Aiming at focusing on the holistic development of students through imparting both scientific skills and values, NDRI Deemed University with Bhakti-Vedanta Centre, Karnal, conducted a seminar on science, spirituality and mind management at Dr D Sundaresan auditorium under the guidance of director Dr MS Chauhan, and joint director Dr Dheer Singh. The key speakers of the seminar were Dr Jayanarayan T. Tudu, assistant professor, Indian Institute of Technology, Tirupati and Ravi Prakash, BRIC-Innovator Awardee 2019 Ravi Prakash talked about the views of spiritual scientists and Bhagavad-Gita teachings to improve life of professionals by recognising the spiritual dimension.

Biz plan presentation competition

Gurugram: The department of commerce, Gurugram University, conducted a competition on the topic "The next big idea" under the business plan presentation to foster creativity and entrepreneurship among students. Nine university groups competed in the business plan presentation competition with considerable excitement. Each group consisted of five students. The students presented a business proposal for new enterprises based on their innovative thinking. Prof. Dinesh Kumar, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, said the commerce department of Gurugram University planned today's programme to offer a new direction to the university's students' creativity and startup ideas.

Consultation programme

Kaithal: The women cell of RKSD College, Kaithal, organised a lecture and consultation programme on the topic of 'Health and nutrition' keeping in mind the malnutrition that is there in girls. Convenors Prof Rachna and Prof Manjula welcomed the keynote speaker Dr Deepika Saharan, nutritionist and dietitian, Cygnus Hospital, Kaithal, presented the analysis of the day's diet in her speech. She described frequent but light meals throughout the day as the key to wellness. Apart from this, it is advised to mix different types of flour, mix oils and use it in food. Principal Dr. Sanjay Goyal also highlighted the problems that arise due to malnutrition and under-nutrition.

Placement drive organised

Yamunanagar: A joint campus placement dive was organised by TIMT, Yamunanagar. The drive was conducted by Orange Education Private Limited. Dr Vikas Daryal, director of TIMT, said apart from management students (BBA and MBA) of the institute, students of sister institutions Mukand Lal National College, Yamunanagar, and JMIT, Radaur, participated in the drive. He said the students were shortlisted for three locations Punjab, Himachal and Chandigarh. He said the company decided to announce the results of the interview after the third round, which would be conducted in the corporate office of Delhi.