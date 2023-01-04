Send requisition for Group-D posts, Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal tells govt depts

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 3

Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal has directed all Administrative Secretaries to send requisition as regards Group-D posts in their departments to the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) by January 7 for the Common Eligibility Test (Group - D) to be held shortly.

He said some posts of Group-D required specialisation, therefore applicants under these categories needed experience and special training.

Kaushal directed the departments to mention experience and special training for the particular posts. “The departments can also take up the matter with the HSSC for any clarification regarding submission of Group-D requisition,” he added.