Home / Haryana / Senegal citizen held with drugs

Senegal citizen held with drugs

Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 10:52 AM Jul 26, 2025 IST
The Gurugram police arrested a foreign national of African origin who was found in possession of illegal drugs. The suspect had come to India on a business visa. Authorities recovered 15.22 grams of MDMA, 15.34 grams of cocaine, and Rs 3,120 in cash from his possession.

According to the police, the arrested accused is identified as Fasija, a citizen of Senegal, Africa. An FIR was registered against him at DLF phase 3 police station.

