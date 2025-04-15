The Gurugram police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has arrested senior advocate Ramanand Yadav in the case of selling the land of the late yoga guru, Dhirendra Brahmachari's Aparna Ashram, Gurugram, on fake documents. It is alleged that he helped in the fraud and received Rs 5.5 crore.

After two days' police remand, he was produced in a city court, which sent him to judicial custody. The accused lawyer had contested the election for the post of president of the District Bar Association, Gurugram, held in February, but lost.

According to the police, as per the documents, the ashram land worth crores, in Sector 30, was sold to four companies facing bankruptcy proceedings in December 2020 for Rs 55 crore. It is reported that Yadav had got the sale deed of the land done, but later, the administration considered it illegal and cancelled it.

In June last year, a case of fraud was registered in Sector 40 police station against four builder companies, two named persons, and unknown persons. During investigation, the EOW found that Yadav had received Rs 5.5 crore for forging documents.

On February 22, the police issued a notice to Yadav, asking him to appear with the relevant case records. During interrogation, he claimed that Rs 5.5 crore was his legal fees. He filed an anticipatory bail plea in the district court on April 1, claiming that he was being targeted for providing legal services in the case. However, the court of Additional Sessions Judge Sunil Kumar Diwan rejected his bail plea.

Yadav then approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court, but failed to get legal relief. Finally, a team of EOW arrested him on Friday.

“Some accused were arrested earlier in the case, and now, we have arrested advocate Ramanand Yadav. He was produced before a city court, which sent him to judicial custody. Further probe is under way,” said Inspector Sumit Singh, incharge, EOW-1.