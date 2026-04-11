Senior BJP leader Gopichand Gahlot passes away

Former Deputy Speaker of the Haryana Legislative Assembly and senior BJP leader Gopichand Gahlot passed away on Saturday at the age of 76. He had been ill for some time and was living in the Janpratinidhi Apartments in Sector 28 in Gurugram.

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Gopichand Gahlot was a resident of Jharsa village. In 2000, Gopichand Gahlot became Deputy Speaker in the INLD government after winning the Gurgaon seat. At that time, INLD won 47 seats, while Congress won 21 and the BJP only six. He was close to the Chautala family. He also contested the Gurgaon seat on an INLD ticket in 2005 and 2014, but lost both times.

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Gahlot, a longtime MLA in Haryana politics, served as a legislator from the Gurugram constituency and also entered the House as an independent candidate. A longtime senior leader of the INLD, Gehlot later joined the BJP in 2019.

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Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed grief over his passing. He wrote in a social media post, "The news of the passing of former Haryana Deputy Speaker Gopichand Gahlot is deeply saddening. His humble nature and dedication to public welfare will always be remembered. May God grant the departed soul a place in His feet and give the bereaved family the strength to bear this loss."

His son Surender Gehlot also shared the information about his father’s death on social media in the evening on Saturday. Gahlot's death has cast a pall of gloom over Haryana's political landscape. Former allies and leaders from various parties have expressed grief over his passing. He was known for his simplicity and public service.