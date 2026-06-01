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Home / Haryana / Senior BJP leader takes charge as Haryana Agri Marketing Board chairman

Senior BJP leader takes charge as Haryana Agri Marketing Board chairman

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 04:00 AM Jun 01, 2026 IST
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BJP leaders and workers celebrate the appointment of advocate Vedpal as Chairman of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB).
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The state government has appointed senior BJP leader and former state general secretary advocate Vedpal as the chairman of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB). Party workers and supporters across the state celebrated his appointment with enthusiasm.

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Soon after the announcement, BJP workers gathered at his residence in Rasulpur Khurd village in the district to congratulate him.

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Vedpal is one of the senior-most BJP leaders in the district and has played an important role in strengthening the party and its organisational structure over the years. A dedicated party worker, he has remained actively associated with the BJP since 1991 when he joined ABVP.

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He has held several key responsibilities within the organisation. He had contested the 2019 Haryana Assembly elections from the Pundri Assembly constituency in Kaithal district on a BJP ticket. Though he could not secure victory, he continued to work actively for the party and remained engaged with public issues.

Expressing gratitude to the party leadership for expressing faith in him, Vedpal said, “I sincerely thank the party leadership and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for reposing faith in me and assigning me this important responsibility. I will work with full dedication and honesty to live up to their expectations. The welfare of farmers and strengthening the agricultural marketing system will remain my top priorities.”

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He assured that every effort would be made to ensure better facilities and effective implementation of policies of the state and Union governments aimed at benefiting the farming community. He said he would work with all stakeholders to further strengthen agricultural markets and improve services for farmers across Haryana.

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