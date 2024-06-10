 Senior citizen cheated of Rs 12 L by cyber fraudsters in Faridabad : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Senior citizen cheated of Rs 12 L by cyber fraudsters in Faridabad

Senior citizen cheated of Rs 12 L by cyber fraudsters in Faridabad

Senior citizen cheated of Rs 12 L by cyber fraudsters in Faridabad

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Faridabad, June 9

A senior citizen has been cheated of Rs 12 lakh by cyber criminals who had threatened to get him digitally arrested last month. The police are yet to arrest the accused.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim, identified as DB Sanyal, a resident of the Charmswood village locality in Surajkund, Sanyal had been deprived of Rs 12 lakh by some cyber criminals in an incident that took place last month.

He told the police that he received a text message on his phone on May 13 in which he was told to transfer Rs 43,565 from his credit card.

It was revealed that as he did not respond to the text message, he received a call from a person, identifying himself as Ramesh Yadav from the credit card division of the HDFC bank in Mumbai, claiming that someone had done shopping from Sanyal’s card in Chennai and he was inquiring about the matter.

While the complainant said he had no information about the matter, the caller diverted the call to two others, who claimed that they were from the Cyber Cell department of the Mumbai police and started interrogating Sanyal regarding the details of his card and his bank account.

He said the callers kept on talking to him on his phone for over five hours, threatening to get him booked in case he disconnected the call. As the accused kept on threatening Sanyal, he was made to transfer money through Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) on May 14.

The victim realised the fraud after the accused switched off their mobile phones soon after the transfer of money, it was reported. While a complaint has been lodged, the police are yet to make any arrest in this connection, it was reported.

Fraudsters threatened victim

The victim DB Sanyal received a call from a person identifying himself as Ramesh Yadav from the credit card division of the HDFC bank in Mumbai, claiming that someone had done shopping from Sanyal’s card in Chennai and he was inquiring about the matter. The caller diverted the call to two others, who claimed that they were from the Cyber Cell department of the Mumbai police and started interrogating Sanyal regarding the details of his card and his bank account.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Faridabad


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

28-year-old man from Ludhiana shot dead in Canada

2
Punjab

Tribune Exclusive: Ravneet Bittu to 'act as a bridge between Punjab and New Delhi'

3
India

Modi sworn in as PM for 3rd consecutive term; 71 ministers take oath, 5 allies get one Cabinet berth each

4
India

New faces in Modi Cabinet: Bittu, Nadda, Khattar, Jayant and Sehrawat

5
India

Modi 3.0 to signal continuity with change: Rajnath, Shah, Nirmala, Gadkari retained; Nadda, Chouhan, Khattar, Kumaraswamy to be inducted, Anurag dropped

6
Haryana

Faridabad sewage lines to undergo cleaning for first time in 60 years

7
India

Here is a list of likely ministers in new Modi government

8
Himachal

Kangana slap row: 3-member SIT formed; farmer outfits take out march in Punjab’s Mohali in support of CISF woman constable

9
J & K

9 killed, 33 injured as bus carrying pilgrims falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi after terrorists open fire

10
India

Hardeep Nijjar’s killing: Canada’s intelligence chief made unannounced visits to India twice this year

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Modi’s coalition concert on

Modi’s coalition concert on

Sworn in for third term, Modi becomes second PM after Nehru ...

Be humble, rise to people’s hopes, PM tells ministers

Be humble, rise to people’s hopes, PM tells ministers

Bittu: Will act as bridge between Centre, Punjab

Bittu: Will act as bridge between Centre, Punjab

Says resolving farmers’ issues his top priority

SIT formed in Kangana slap case

SIT formed in Kangana slap case

9 die as bus comes under terror attack in J&K

9 die as bus comes under terror attack in J&K

20 rounds of AK-47, M4 carbine found at site; most victims f...


Cities

View All

Scarcity of labour huge concern for Amritsar district farmers

Scarcity of labour huge concern for Amritsar district farmers

Martyrdom of 5th Sikh guru observed

Lawyer Vineet Mahajan held from Himachal

Amritsar civic body to implement action plan to enhance green cover

Development works to begin soon as poll code lapses: Amritsar MC

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Kangana slap row: Farmer outfits take out march in Punjab’s Mohali in support of CISF woman constable

Kangana slap row: 3-member SIT formed; farmer outfits take out march in Punjab’s Mohali in support of CISF woman constable

Kirpan-wielding man hacks woman to death in Mohali

Chandigarh Admn to collect, transport wastewater from Faidan village to nearest STP

Holiday in Punjab on June 10 on account of martyrdom day of Guru Arjan Dev

Construct flats within a year: High Court

East Delhi MP-elect Harsh Malhotra sworn in as MoS

East Delhi MP-elect Harsh Malhotra sworn in as MoS

Water crisis: Atishi shoots off letter to Haryana CM Saini

Short circuit causes fire at gaming zone in CP’s M block

286% jump in defective number plate violations in Capital

IYC holds protest against NEET paper leak scam

JEE-Advanced Result: AIR 98 holder Jalandhar's Rachit Aggarwal reveals his preparation mantra

JEE-Advanced Result: AIR 98 holder Jalandhar's Rachit Aggarwal reveals his preparation mantra

Consumer panel orders JIT to pay Rs 3.94 cr to 5 plot owners

Kangana Slapgate: Farmer unions in Doaba gear up for Sunday march to Mohali

7 Sainik School students pass out from IMA

Blood donation camp held to remember Bhagat Puran Singh

Tribune Exclusive: To act as a bridge between Punjab and New Delhi, says Ravneet Bittu

Tribune Exclusive: Ravneet Bittu to 'act as a bridge between Punjab and New Delhi'

28-year-old man from Ludhiana shot dead in Canada

District topped state in election code violations, 100% resolved

SAD chief begins tour to meet party candidates, workers

A kidnapping that wasn’t

Patiala: Drunk driver goes on rampage in Gurmandi

Patiala: Drunk driver goes on rampage in Gurmandi

Six held for theft at industrialist’s house

Plant saplings to avoid adverse effects of climate change: Judge