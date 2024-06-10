Senior citizen cheated of Rs 12 L by cyber fraudsters in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, June 9

A senior citizen has been cheated of Rs 12 lakh by cyber criminals who had threatened to get him digitally arrested last month. The police are yet to arrest the accused.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim, identified as DB Sanyal, a resident of the Charmswood village locality in Surajkund, Sanyal had been deprived of Rs 12 lakh by some cyber criminals in an incident that took place last month.

He told the police that he received a text message on his phone on May 13 in which he was told to transfer Rs 43,565 from his credit card.

It was revealed that as he did not respond to the text message, he received a call from a person, identifying himself as Ramesh Yadav from the credit card division of the HDFC bank in Mumbai, claiming that someone had done shopping from Sanyal’s card in Chennai and he was inquiring about the matter.

While the complainant said he had no information about the matter, the caller diverted the call to two others, who claimed that they were from the Cyber Cell department of the Mumbai police and started interrogating Sanyal regarding the details of his card and his bank account.

He said the callers kept on talking to him on his phone for over five hours, threatening to get him booked in case he disconnected the call. As the accused kept on threatening Sanyal, he was made to transfer money through Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) on May 14.

The victim realised the fraud after the accused switched off their mobile phones soon after the transfer of money, it was reported. While a complaint has been lodged, the police are yet to make any arrest in this connection, it was reported.

