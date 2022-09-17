Haryana senior citizens demand restoration of pension

Chandigarh, September 16
A number of senior citizens, whose old-age pension was stopped by the state government after they were shown as dead in official records, today demanded the restoration of their pension.
Led by former AAP Haryana president Naveen Jaihind and 102-year-old Duli Chand, senior citizens alleged their pleas to get their pension restored had fallen on deaf ears.
Carrying placards like “Thara fufa abhi zinda hai” (your uncle is still alive), Duli Chand and other senior citizens, including widows and specially challenged persons, urged the state government to restore their pension with immediate effect.
Jaihind alleged that instead of making unnecessary expenditure, the state government should pay old-age pension to all six lakh senior citizens in the state without any discrimination.
Later, the senior citizens tried to march to the Chief Minister’s residence, but were stopped by the Chandigarh Police.
