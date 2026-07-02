Senior Haryana cadre IPS officer produced in court on completion of CBI custody

Haryana cadre IPS officer Deepak Gahlawat, arrested in an alleged Rs 3 crore bribery case, was produced in a Delhi court on Thursday on completion of his one-day CBI custody.

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The 2012-batch IPS officer, posted on central deputation in the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), was produced before Special Judge Sushant Changotra around 4 pm.

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The agency sought an extension of his custody, saying it needed to unearth the larger conspiracy, ascertain the source of funds and its beneficiaries, besides confronting him with other co-accused persons.

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The court is likely to pass its order shortly.

Earlier on Wednesday, the court had allowed one day's custodial interrogation of the accused after the premier investigative agency sought his five-day custody.

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The judge had also deprecated the conduct of the CBI's investigating officer (IO) after posing certain queries related to the probe.

"The answer to queries posed to the IO today makes it apparent that to date no effort has been made in the investigation as to whether any public servant who was posted in CBI was ever approached by accused Deepak Gahlawat or he had made any attempt to exercise his personal influence over such public servants," the judge said.

He said that the IO did not make any endeavour to ascertain whether such a person existed or the identity of this public servant.

"The conduct of the IO in this respect and the responses given by him today are totally unfathomable," the judge said.