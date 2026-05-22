Senior officers to conduct regular inspections of govt schools in Haryana

The School Education Department has decided to intensify monitoring of government schools across Haryana by assigning senior officers to conduct regular inspections in all districts. The initiative aims to ensure effective utilisation of facilities and benefits provided by the department and to identify measures for improving the quality of education.

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As per an order by the department, IAS and HCS officers along with senior education officials have been allotted specific districts for inspection duties. The officers have been directed to visit government schools regularly in their assigned districts and submit detailed reports to the Principal Secretary, School Education Department.

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Director General (Secondary Education) Jitender Kumar has been assigned Gurugram district, while State Project Director Swapnil Ravindra Patil will inspect schools in Kurukshetra. Director Elementary Education Manita Malik has been allotted Panchkula district.

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Additional Director (Administration) Dr Richa Rathee, has been assigned Yamunanagar district, while Deputy Secretary (School Education) Chinar, will inspect schools in Bhiwani. Joint Director (Administration-EE) Jeetinder Joshi, Joint Director (MSS) Harpreet Kaur, and Joint State Project Director Mayank Verma have been assigned Panipat, Kaithal and Karnal districts, respectively. Sources said officials had been directed to ensure timely inspections and submission of reports.