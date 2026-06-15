Sense of tumour: AI app to detect oral cancer in works

Oral cancer is among the most common cancers in India, largely driven by widespread tobacco use, including gutkha, bidi, hookah, and cigarette consumption, with most patients still coming for treatment at advanced and hard-to-treat stages.

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Experts note that late diagnosis remains one of the biggest challenges in controlling the disease, as over 70 per cent of the patients report to healthcare facilities only after the cancer has progressed significantly. However, a major national research initiative is now aiming to change this scenario through artificial intelligence-based early detection.

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The All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, and the Indian Institute of Science Consortium (IISc), Bengaluru, along with Pt BD Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Dental Sciences (PGIDS), Rohtak, are jointly working on a flagship project to identify oral cancer in its earliest stages, for which work is underway to develop an app powered by AI technology.

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Dr Mala Kamboj, Senior Professor and head of the department of oral pathology at the PGIDS and key investigator in the project, said the ICMR had sanctioned a total funding of Rs 65.92 lakh for the Medical Imaging Datasets for India (MIDAS) project, of which Rs 47.47 lakh had already been released for the first two years. She added that PGIDS, Rohtak, was the only institution from North India participating in the national collaboration.

“More than 700 patients have already been enrolled in the study. A large database of high-quality clinical and histopathological images has been developed, which is being used to train an AI-based mobile application. The app will be designed to detect suspicious oral lesions at an early stage and instantly refer patients to specialists, reducing delays in diagnosis and ensuring timely treatment,” she added.

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Dr Mala further explained that the patients enrolled in the project were counselled in detail about their tobacco habits, including gutkha, bidi, and cigarette use, along with awareness regarding their harmful effects. “Early detection significantly improves treatment outcomes, making oral cancer management more effective, less expensive, and more successful, while also improving patients’ quality of life,” she emphasised.

She pointed out that five research papers from the MIDAS project had already been published in reputed international journals with impact factors as high as 5.5. The findings have also been presented at several national conferences, where they have received Best Paper awards. In addition, the project is developing a national-level open-access image dataset, which will be freely available to researchers for future AI-based medical studies, Dr Mala added.

Meanwhile, Dr HK Aggarwal, Vice-Chancellor of Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak, praised the achievements of the MIDAS project, stating that it represents a milestone in India’s digital health transformation. He said the AI-based technology could play a crucial role in the early detection of oral cancer, particularly in rural and remote areas, ultimately saving thousands of lives.

“India reports approximately 1.77 lakh new oral cancer cases every year, with more than 70 per cent of patients arriving at healthcare facilities late. However, if detected early, up to 90 per cent of the cases can be successfully treated,” said the VC.

Dr Aggarwal advised the public to seek immediate dental consultation if symptoms such as non-healing mouth ulcers lasting more than three weeks, white or red patches, a burning sensation, or difficulty in opening the mouth are observed.

PGIDS Principal Dr Manu Rathee has congratulated Dr Mala and her team for their contribution and extended best wishes for the successful completion of the project.