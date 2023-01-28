Septic tank claims boy's life

Ambala, January 27
A four-year-old boy died after falling into an open septic tank in a house in Ambala City on Friday. The deceased was identified as Dhruv, a resident of Barara. Dhruv reached here with his parents to attend the marriage function of his aunt in Krishna Colony. As per information, while playing, he went inside a neighbour’s house and fell into the septic tank.
Ambala Sadar police station SHO Munish Kumar said, “The house where the incident happened was lying closed for the last few years, and was opened to use for the wedding function. The body was handed over to the family after the postmortem at the Civil Hospital.”
