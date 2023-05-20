Serial burglar held, targeted high-end hotels in cities

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 19

The police have arrested an under-matriculation man, who burgled 24 luxury hotels — mostly three to seven stars — across the country in the past two decades, for allegedly stealing jewellery and cash worth lakhs from Noor Mahal hotel in the city on April 30.

The accused has been identified as Jayesh Ravji Sejpal (52), a native of Gujarat. He would target luxury hotels where destination weddings were scheduled, said Shashank Kumar Sawan, SP, while interacting with mediapersons in his office.

On May 1, Nisha, a guest at the hotel and resident of Delhi, filed a complaint with the police that 150 gm of jewellery and Rs 5,000 cash had gone missing from the locker in her room. She had come for a wedding, and on the night of April 30, she returned to her room and found that the password of the locker did not match. The next day, the hotel staff opened the locker in her presence but her jewellery and cash were missing, the SP said.

A case was registered and the investigation was handed over to the detective staff and the cyber cell. On May 12, the team succeeded in arresting the accused from Raipur in Chhattisgarh. He was produced in the court and taken on a nine-day police remand. The police recovered the stolen jewellery and Rs 3,800 from his rented accommodation

in Maharashtra.

The SP said the accused reportedly conducted a recce of the hotel. On May 30, he called up the reception, introducing himself as a guest and asking that his room be opened, which he had already targeted, as he had forgotten the key inside. An employee opened the room, and the accused later decamped with the jewellery and cash. It was a lapse on the part of the hotel, the SP said.

The SP said had committed 24 such burglaries in Mumbai, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Jalandhar, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam and Raipur, among other cities. He had served sentences in most cases and was out on bail. He used to pose as a guest and would ask the staff to open the room and digital safe where valuables were kept. He would then decamp with stolen items and flee the city. He was addicted to cricket betting and alcohol.