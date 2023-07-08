Servant decamps with Rs 23 lakh jewellery

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, July 7

A domestic help has been booked for allegedly stealing jewellery worth around Rs 23 lakh from the flat of a retired Indian Air Force (IAF) officer, police said on Thursday.

According to the complaint filed by Acharna Sinha, a resident of Celebrity Homes Society in the Palam Vihar area, she along with her husband Rajesh Kumar, a retired squadron leader, had hired domestic help named Kunal, a native of Bihar, in 2020.

“I went to attend a marriage function in Ranchi with my family. After returning , I had kept my jewellery in a cupboard but on July 4, I found the gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 23 lakh missing. Kunal is also missing since then,” Sinha said in her complaint.An FIR has been registered