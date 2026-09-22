Service rules notified for Haryana guest teachers

The Haryana Government has notified the Haryana Guest Teachers Service Rules, 2026, laying down provisions governing leave, transfers, disciplinary action, retirement and resignation of guest teachers.

Under the new rules, transfers of guest teachers will be carried out in accordance with the Teacher Transfer Policy, 2026.

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The rules provide 10 days of casual leave in a calendar year to men guest teachers and 22 days to women teachers. A male guest teacher with up to two surviving children will be entitled to 15 days of paternity leave during the confinement of his wife or from the date of valid adoption of a child below one year of age.

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The paternity leave can be availed of within 15 days before or up to six months after the delivery of the child. Sundays and notified holidays falling during the leave period will also be counted as paternity leave. If the leave is not availed of within the stipulated period, it will lapse.

Child Care Leave

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Child Care Leave (CCL) will be available to women teachers and single male teachers for a maximum of two years during their entire service to take care of their two eldest surviving children, up to the age of 18 years.

The leave will be without pay but will not be treated as a break in service.

The rules also allow guest teachers to avail themselves of extraordinary leave for up to 240 days in special circumstances. Such leave may be sanctioned on the basis of a medical certificate or for higher studies or training certified by the government to be in the public interest.

Permission to visit abroad will be allowed only during the summer vacation and will be subject to instructions issued by the state government from time to time. The permission will be granted by the Head of Department.

The guest teachers will also be governed by the Haryana Civil Services (Government Employees Conduct) Rules, 2016. The rules prescribe minor penalties, including a warning recorded in the personal file, censure and recovery from pay of the whole or part of any pecuniary loss caused by negligence or breach of orders.

On retirement, every guest teacher will retire from service on the afternoon of the last day of the month in which he or she attains the age of 58 years. However, if the date of birth falls on the first day of a month, the teacher will retire on the afternoon of the last day of the preceding month.