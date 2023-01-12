Service rules to be amended for Group-C posts in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 11

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal today directed all departments to amend their service rules for declaring Class XII as the minimum educational qualification for eligibility for Group-C posts.

Kaushal said the Council of Ministers had already taken the decision to amend Class XII as a minimum qualification for Group-C posts and matric as a minimum educational qualification for Group D posts in government recruitment.

He added that in order to implement the decision, the government had desired that all departments must amend their service rules for different categories of posts.